CSB Bank witnesses 3-fold jump in net profit to Rs 148 cr in Dec quarter

on Friday reported a nearly three-fold jump in net profits to Rs 148.26 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The Thrissur-based lender had reported a net profit of Rs 53.05 crore for the third quarter of the previous financial year.

However, total income during the reported quarter declined to Rs 579.81 crore as against Rs 614.06 crore in the same period a year ago.

The bank's asset quality deteriorated as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 2.62 per cent of the gross advances as of December 31, 2021, as against 1.77 per cent by the end of the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

Net NPAs also rose to 1.38 per cent from 0.68 per cent.

The capital adequacy ratio stood at 20.74 per cent at the end of December 31, 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)