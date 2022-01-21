CSB Bank witnesses 3-fold jump in net profit to Rs 148 cr in Dec quarter

-
ALSO READ
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces over Rs 30,000 cr guarantee for bad bank
What are the different types of loans?
Govt permits 100% FDI in oil PSUs approved for strategic disinvestment
'Bad bank' and development finance institution are Modi govt's bad legacies
NARCL expects to recover up to Rs 64,000 cr through resolution of bad loans
-
CSB Bank on Friday reported a nearly three-fold jump in net profits to Rs 148.26 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.
The Thrissur-based lender had reported a net profit of Rs 53.05 crore for the third quarter of the previous financial year.
However, total income during the reported quarter declined to Rs 579.81 crore as against Rs 614.06 crore in the same period a year ago.
The bank's asset quality deteriorated as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 2.62 per cent of the gross advances as of December 31, 2021, as against 1.77 per cent by the end of the third quarter of the previous fiscal.
Net NPAs also rose to 1.38 per cent from 0.68 per cent.
The capital adequacy ratio stood at 20.74 per cent at the end of December 31, 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU