Reliance Retail Q3 pre-tax profit up 24% to Rs 3,822 cr; revenue rises 53%

-
ALSO READ
CBSE Class 12 results out: Check marks at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in
ISC, ICSE Result 2021 declared on cisce.org: How to check marks
SBI Clerk Result 2021 on sbi.co.in: Direct link for SBI Mains admit card
JEE-Advanced result 2021 declared: Delhi's Mridul Agarwal tops exam
Rajasthan BSTC result 2021 declared on predeled.com: Steps to check result
-
Reliance Retail on Friday reported a 23.81 per cent increase in its consolidated pre-tax profit at Rs 3,822 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.
The retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) had posted a pre-tax profit or EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 2,312 crore in the October-December period a year ago.
Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 50,654 crore, up 53.41 per cent from Rs 33,018 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal.
Its gross revenue, which includes the value of sales and services, jumped 52.5 per cent to Rs 57,714 crore as against Rs 37,845 crore.
"Reliance Retail delivered a landmark quarter posting all time high Revenue and EBITDA as operating environment returned to normalcy," RIL said in a post-earnings statement.
RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D Ambani said, "Retail business activity has normalized with strong growth in key consumption baskets on the back of festive season and as lockdowns eased across the country. Our digital services business has delivered broad based, sustainable, and profitable growth through improved customer engagement and subscriber mix."
Reliance Retail has recorded "all time high revenues" across all consumption baskets driven by highest-ever store sales and sustained growth momentum in digital and new commerce.
"Consumer Electronics and Apparel & Footwear doubled their business on the back of strong festive sales while Grocery sustained its consistent and strong double-digit growth momentum," the company added.
During the October-December quarter, Reliance Retail continued to add more stores and invest in network and infrastructure expansion.
In Q3 FY22, Reliance Retail added 837 stores, taking the total count to 14,412 stores and 2.3 million sq ft of warehousing space to bolster its service capabilities.
Its business continued to strengthen its digital and new commerce capabilities.
Merchant partnerships and digital commerce orders scaled new highs, with merchant partners growing 4X y-o-y and digital commerce orders growing 2X.
"Reliance Retail has built capabilities through acquisitions and strategic partnerships and has invested over Rs 7,600 crore during the 9 months period in FY 22," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU