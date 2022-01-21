Jio Platforms net profit rises 8.8% to Rs 3,795 crore in Dec quarter

Jio Platforms on Friday posted an 8.8 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 3,795 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,486 crore in the same period a year ago.

Gross revenue from operations increased by 5.76 per to Rs 24,176 crore from Rs 22,858 crore in the October-December 2020 period.

(RJIL), the telecom services arm of Jio Platforms, posted a 9.8 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 3,615 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 3,291 crore in the year-ago period.

RJIL's revenue from operations increased 4.62 per cent to Rs 19,347 crore from Rs 18,492 crore earlier.

Total customer base of Jio Platforms stood at 42.1 crore at the end of December 2021, compared to about 41 crore a year ago.

