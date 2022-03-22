Cybersecurity startup Technisanct receives fresh investment of Rs 2 crore

-
Technisanct, a cybersecurity startup with its research centre in Kochi, has decided to increase its manpower as the firm has received an investment of Rs 2 crore.
The company said it received the investment with participation from Shashidhar Pai (S3K Ventures), K T Chandy (Partner-EY) and Surabhi Marwah (Partner-EY).
Technisanct, which offers managed services in the field of digital risk management, had recently received a start-up grant funding of Rs 22 lakh from SIIC incubator of IIT Kanpur as part of their first cohort of 13 cybersecurity start-ups selected from across India, a release issued by the company said.
Pai said cybersecurity has proven to be the need of the hour, especially with the sequence of happenings around the globe.
"The commitment of Technisanct in securing cyberspace for its diverse clientele has been very impressive. We believe they will create a first-hand imprint in the industry with their avant-garde technology," Pai said.
Nandakishore Harikumar, CEO and Founder of Technisanct, said the investment received was crucial for them as the digital security of a brand or an individual was at its most fragile state.
"The fresh capital would help us to scale up technological advancement by improving our AI capability in threat detection and data analytics," Harikumar said.
The company aims at eliminating issues of cyber threats, privacy, and data breaches, using big data and a self-developed AI-powered digital risk monitoring platform, Integrite.
