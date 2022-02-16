Cyient partners with IIT-Hyderabad for 5G networks research collaboration

-
IT company Cyient on Wednesday said it has launched the Private 5G Networks Centre of Excellence and signed a pact with the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, as a research partner for the centre.
As part of the collaboration, Cyient will leverage a 5G core developed by IIT-Hyderabad for testing various digital use cases and interoperability with components.
"The Private 5G Networks CoE is where such robust network solutions are being created, tested, and proven, and we are excited to collaborate with IIT-Hyderabad.
"IIT-Hyderabad is an institute renowned for cutting-edge research and innovation, and the CoE will immensely benefit from its expertise," Cyient Senior Vice-President and Head (Communications and Utilities Business Unit) Prabhakar Atla said in the statement.
Located at Cyient's facility in Hyderabad, the CoE will combine the company's enterprise and network experience with IIT-Hyderabad's research and technology expertise to develop and test private 5G network solutions.
"Collaboration with the industry provides us with an excellent opportunity to develop advanced technical solutions with far-reaching business consequences.
"We have had a enriching relationship with Cyient thus far collaborating on 5G chipset design and endowing a chair for research in new-age communication. With the private 5G CoE, our collaboration will deepen further," IIT-Hyderabad Director B S Murty said.
