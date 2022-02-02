Adani Green Energy net up 20% to Rs 49 cr in December quarter

-
ALSO READ
Adani vs Reliance: Stage is set for India's Green Energy Revolution
Reliance aims at 100 GW renewable energy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani
India makes clean energy commitments at UN summit
Adani Green Energy net zooms 10-fold to Rs 219 cr in June quarter
Adani Green's profit jumps six fold to Rs 100 cr in Q2FY22
-
Adani Green Energy on Wednesday posted a nearly 20 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 49 crore in the October-December quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenues.
The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 41 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, a BSE filing stated.
Total income of the company rose to Rs 1,471 crore in the quarter from Rs 843 crore in the same period a year ago.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU