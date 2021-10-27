Dalmia Bharat second quarter profit down 10% to Rs 209 crore

Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Wednesday reported 9.91 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 209 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 232 crore during July-September period a year ago, Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations was up 11.41 per cent to Rs 2,577 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,313 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses were at Rs 2,309 crore as against Rs 1,986 crore.
Its sales volume was higher at 5.1 million tonne from 4.8 million tonne earlier.
Inspite of unprecedented cost-related headwinds across regions, our razor-sharp focus on operational efficiencies and execution has helped us contain our costs and deliver industry-leading performance, Managing Director Puneet Dalmia said.
On the outlook, Dalmia said he expects the demand and pricing environment for the sector to improve in the rest of the year as India's economy continues to rebound from the lows of last year.
Looking ahead, we remain focused on further strengthening our momentum to drive sustainable and profitable growth and generate top-tier returns for our stakeholders, he said.
Shares of Dalmia Bharat on Wednesday settled at Rs 1,960.45 apiece on BSE, up 1 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU