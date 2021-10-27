Dalmia Bharat second quarter profit down 10% to Rs 209 crore

Cement maker Ltd on Wednesday reported 9.91 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 209 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 232 crore during July-September period a year ago, said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was up 11.41 per cent to Rs 2,577 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,313 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 2,309 crore as against Rs 1,986 crore.

Its sales volume was higher at 5.1 million tonne from 4.8 million tonne earlier.

Inspite of unprecedented cost-related headwinds across regions, our razor-sharp focus on operational efficiencies and execution has helped us contain our costs and deliver industry-leading performance, Managing Director Puneet Dalmia said.

On the outlook, Dalmia said he expects the demand and pricing environment for the sector to improve in the rest of the year as India's economy continues to rebound from the lows of last year.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on further strengthening our momentum to drive sustainable and profitable growth and generate top-tier returns for our stakeholders, he said.

Shares of on Wednesday settled at Rs 1,960.45 apiece on BSE, up 1 per cent from the previous close.

