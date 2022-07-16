Damodaran returns to IndiGo board as non-independent non-executive director

-
InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airline, on Saturday said its board has approved the appointment of former SEBI Chairman M Damodaran as non-independent non-executive director.
The Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation has approved the appointment of Damodaran as Non-Independent Non-Executive Director, subject to shareholders' approval, a company statement said.
In his previous stint at the airline, Damodaran was an independent director and chairman of board of directors at InterGlobe Aviation from January 24, 2019 to May 3, 2022.
On May 4, Venkataramani Sumantran was appointed as the chairman of the board of directors of InterGlobe Aviation.
Damodaran, a retired IAS officer, was Chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) from February 2005 to February 2008.
