Damodaran returns to IndiGo board as non-independent non-executive director

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airline, on Saturday said its board has approved the appointment of former Chairman as non-independent non-executive director.

The Board of Directors of has approved the appointment of Damodaran as Non-Independent Non-Executive Director, subject to shareholders' approval, a company statement said.

In his previous stint at the airline, Damodaran was an independent director and chairman of board of directors at from January 24, 2019 to May 3, 2022.

On May 4, Venkataramani Sumantran was appointed as the chairman of the board of directors of .

Damodaran, a retired IAS officer, was Chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) from February 2005 to February 2008.

