DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh penalty on Air India for urination incident in flight

-
ALSO READ
US suspends 26 Chinese airline flights in Covid-19 policy dispute
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf
Air India appoints Henry Donohoe as head of safety, security & quality
Passengers of diverted Air India flight reach Kochi on alternative flight
Govt to augment manpower, capabilities of regulators DGCA, BCAS: Scindia
-
Aviation regulator DGCA has imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Air India as well as suspended the license of the pilot-in-command of the New York-Delhi flight in which a person allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger.
In the incident, which happened on November 26, 2022, the watchdog has also slapped a fine of Rs 3 lakh on Air India's Director of in-flight services for failing to discharge her duties, according to a statement on Friday.
The incident came to the notice of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) only on January 4 and the latest actions are for violations of various norms.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 14:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU