Diageo India announces equal parental leave for all employees

-
ALSO READ
United Spirits, part of Diageo, exits liquor delivery firm Hip Bar
United Spirits Q4 profit up four-fold to Rs 203 cr; net sales up 20%
Volvo India announces 24 weeks paid parental leave for male workers
Zomato breaks gender divide and glass ceilings amid second Covid-19 wave
Broad-market rally sees equal-weight funds outperform indices on returns
-
Alcoholic beverages major Diageo India on Monday said it is providing its employees a 26-week parental leave, comprising all benefits and bonuses, irrespective of gender or sexual orientation under its family leave policy.
The policy is part of the company's commitment to build a diverse and inclusive workplace culture and also to fulfil its ambition of supporting gender equality, Diageo India said in a statement.
"Effective July 30, 2021, this policy is applicable to all new parents, and can be availed by new fathers anytime within 12 months of the birth/adoption of the child, thereby allowing the mother to better manage her career as well as other priorities," the company added.
This policy takes into consideration surrogacy, adoption, and biological conception. It aims to eliminate any perceived hurdles to career progression, it said.
Diageo India Chief Human Resources Officer Aarif Aziz said,"With the introduction of this policy, we recognise that all employees, regardless of gender or sexual orientation deserve an equal opportunity to avail of paid parental leave to cherish time with their new family."
Aziz further said,"We believe that this will pave the way to greater equality, and talent is retained and nurtured. We take immense pride in being one of the few companies in India to introduce such a policy, and hope it soon becomes an industry norm."
Already, Diageo India said it offers "26-weeks maternity leave, flexible working hours, creche allowance, maternity, and surrogacy coverage, up to 10-weeks leave in the unfortunate event of miscarriage, and many more benefits".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU