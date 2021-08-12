Indostar Capital reports net loss of nearly Rs 37 crore in June quarter

-
ALSO READ
CBSE Class 12 results out: Check marks at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in
ISC, ICSE Result 2021 declared on cisce.org: How to check marks
Maharashtra SSC result 2021 out on mahresult.nic.in; result site crashes
Bihar 10th result out on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Puja Kumari tops
JEE Main Result 2021: February result likely to be announced today
-
Non-banking finance company Indostar Capital Finance (Indostar) on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 36.8 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
The company had registered a net profit of Rs 47.20 crore in the year-ago quarter ended on June 30, 2020.
Sequentially, the net loss was trimmed by 88 per cent from Rs 317.10 crore in the March 2021 quarter.
Its net revenues from operations were down at Rs 126.60 crore during the April-June quarter of 2021-22, as against Rs 149.60 crore in the same period of 2020-21, Indostar said in a release.
Pre-provisioning operating profit was of Rs 33.10 crore during the quarter, down from Rs 75.10 crore in year ago period.
The company said it will reduce its corporate book to less than 10 per cent of the AUM by March 2022. The asset under management (AUM) stands at Rs 7,888 crore. Indostar said, with share of retail at 77 per cent, the company is now looking at growth opportunities in commercial vehicle (CV) and affordable home finance.
In the CV business, the company will focus on used vehicle financing.
Indostar is well placed to take advantage of the replacement demand in the 5 to 12 years old segment plus the demand which will unfold on account of scrappage policy, it added.
Its gross and net non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 4.5 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively, as of June 30, 2021.
R Sridhar, Executive Vice-Chairman & CEO, IndoStar, said: "With the second wave of Covid-19 behind us and the economy gradually returning to normalcy, lending businesses certainly have their work cut out...we will be expanding our market share in used CV."
Stock of Indostar closed 1 per cent higher at Rs 342.85 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU