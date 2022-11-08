Demonetisation deliberate move by 'PayPM' to aid billionaire friends: Rahul

Congress leader on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation, saying it was a deliberate move by "PayPM" to ensure that two-three of his billionaire friends could monopolize India's economy.

Speaking during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra later in the day, he also dubbed the November 2016 decision as an "attack" on farmers and small and medium businesses.

The Congress has often used 'PayCM' and 'PayPM' jibe at the BJP to allege corruption under its rule at the Centre and in states. It is a play on the digital payment platform PayTM.

Gandhi's attack came on the sixth anniversary of demonetisation. It was on this day in 2016 that Prime Minister Modi announced the decision to withdraw Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination notes with the stated aim of reducing corruption and black money.

"Demonetisation was a deliberate move by 'PayPM' to ensure 2-3 of his billionaire friends monopolise India's economy by finishing small & medium businesses," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Later, speaking at Biloli in Maharashtra's Nanded district during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress leader said demonetisation and the 'faulty' implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) wrecked the backbone of those who provide employment, that is, farmers and small-and-medium businesses.

The fact is that note-ban was not a move for eliminating black money. It was an attack on small merchants, small and medium businesses and farmers. Every poor person is reeling under that impact even today, he said.

Speaking at the same gathering, Gandhi also alleged that education and healthcare systems are being privatised. The Modi government and the state government are handing over the entire system to just "two-three people", he said.

The entire public sector is being privatised, the Congress leader claimed.

Note-ban and GST have closed one road, privatisation has closed the other (for the youth), he said while talking about unemployment in the country.

The Congress on Tuesday also demanded a white paper from the Modi government on demonetisation.

"The government failed in its objective to make India a digital, cashless economy as the currency with public stands at a new high of 30.88 lakh crores as of 21 October almost 72% higher than 6 years ago," the Congress said in a tweet from its official Twitter handle.

