Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Zydus Pharma recall products in US market

-
ALSO READ
Indian pharma industry to touch $130 bn by 2030: Dr Reddy's chairman
Life insurers may have short-term pressure on profitability: ICICI Pru Life
HC order on bumper-to-bumper insurance intent laudable, can be challenged
Claim and counter-claim: Health insurance key point of debate in pandemic
ULIPs gain traction as preferred insurance schemes amid pandemic: Survey
-
Leading drug makers Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Zydus Pharma are recalling bottles of a product each, in the US market, for different reasons, according to the latest report of the US health regulator.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Inc, the US arm of Dr Reddy's Laboratories, is recalling 37,560 bottles of Tizanidine HCl tablets, USP 4 mg, the latest enforcement report by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) said.
The tablets are manufactured by Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd at its Srikakulam facility, it added.
The product is used to treat the symptoms of muscle stiffness associated with conditions such as cerebral palsy or other neurological disorders.
The reason for the recall is, "Failed Tablet/Capsule Specification: Some tablets are shaved", the report said.
The voluntary ongoing nationwide within the United States recall is a class II recall, it added.
As per the report by the USFDA, Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc, is recalling 2,880 bottles of Carvedilol tablets, USP 25 mg in the US due to, "presence of foreign tablets/ capsules; report of two Paroxetine tablets were found in the bottle."
Carvedilol tablets are used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure.
The voluntary ongoing nationwide in the US recall is a class II recall, the report by the US health regulator said.
The tablets have been manufactured by Cadila Healthcare Ltd, and are distributed by Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc, it added.
Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc is the US arm of Zydus Cadila Healthcare.
As per the USFDA, a class II recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU