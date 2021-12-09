Dr Reddy's launches drug in US to treat high blood pressure, heart failure

-
Homegrown pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said it has launched Valsartan tablets, used for treatment of high blood pressure and heart failure, in the US market.
The Valsartan tablet is the generic therapeutic equivalent of Diovan, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the company said in a regulatory filing.
Dr Reddy's Valsartan Tablets are available in 40 mg in bottle count size of 30, and 80 mg, 160 mg and 320 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of 90, it added.
Citing IQVIA Health data, the company said the Diovan brand and generic market had US sales of approximately USD 150 million for the most recent 12 months ended October 2021, it added.
