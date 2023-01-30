Dutch electronics giant Philips to cut 6,000 jobs worldwide over next 2 yrs

-
ALSO READ
Philips SpeedPro Aqua review: Good cordless vacuum cleaner for small spaces
Philips soundbars with Dolby Atmos, wireless subwoofer launched: Details
TPV Technology launches Philips ANC headphones with swipe touch controls
Philips to slash 4,000 jobs globally after weak quarterly earnings
Dutch king unveils aid in billions to households struggling with inflation
-
Dutch consumer electronics and medical equipment maker Philips said Monday it is cutting 6,000 jobs worldwide over the next two years as it revealed a net loss of 1.6 billion euros (USD 1.7 billion) in 2022, down from a net profit of 3.3 billion euros last year.
The job losses come on top of a reduction of 4,000 staff the company announced in October.
The company, which has its headquarters in Amsterdam, is reeling from a worldwide recall of sleep apnea machines and economic headwinds including COVID-related issues in China and the war in Ukraine.
CEO Roy Jakobs said 2022 was a very difficult year for Philips and our stakeholders, and we are taking firm actions to improve our execution and step up performance with urgency.
He said the job cuts will significantly reduce costs and make Philips a leaner and more focused organisation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 14:36 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU