EaseMyTrip acquires 55% stake in real-time marketplace cheQin for Rs 3 cr

Online travel tech platform .com on Tuesday said it has acquired a 55 per cent majority stake in cheQin for Rs 3 crore.

cheQin is a real-time marketplace, which allows travellers to bargain with hoteliers without any effort.

The deal will help in strengthening EaseMyTrip's hotel channel in terms of technology, adaptability, personalisation, and the acceptance of bulk booking and long stay requests, the company said in a statement.

" is focusing on the growth of its non-air segments. This is a step towards revolutionising the hotel business altogether. Through cheQin, which is a unique app in the hotels industry, we will diversify our hotel booking experience through technology support," CEO and Co-Founder Nishant Pitti said.

