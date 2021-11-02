JUST IN
EaseMyTrip net profit zooms over four-fold to Rs 27 crore in Sept quarter

The online travel firm on Tuesday reported an over four-fold jump in consolidated net profit

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 6.16 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal (File photo of passengers at an airport)

Online travel firm EaseMyTrip on Tuesday reported an over four-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 27.12 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 6.16 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, EaseMyTrip said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total income stood at Rs 59.78 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 22.29 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 507.50 apiece on BSE, up 5 per cent over previous close.

First Published: Tue, November 02 2021. 20:50 IST

