EaseMyTrip net profit zooms over four-fold to Rs 27 crore in Sept quarter

firm EaseMyTrip on Tuesday reported an over four-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 27.12 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 6.16 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, EaseMyTrip said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total income stood at Rs 59.78 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 22.29 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 507.50 apiece on BSE, up 5 per cent over previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)