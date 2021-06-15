Easy Trip Planners posts fourth quarter net profit at Rs 30.46 crore

-
Online travel company Easy Trip Planners Ltd on Tuesday reported a multi folds increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 30.46 crore for the March-ended quarter.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3.38 crore for the January-March quarter a year ago.
Its revenue from operations was up 82.06 per cent to Rs 57.44 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 31.55 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Easy Trip Planners said in a BSE filing.
Easy Trip Planners' total expenses were at Rs 27.17 crore, down 22.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2020-21, as against Rs 35.05 crore.
The company's net profit stood at Rs 61.01 crore, up 84.99 per cent from Rs 32.98 crore in the previous year.
Its revenue from operations was down 24.5 per cent to Rs 106.71 crore in the financial year 2020-21. It was Rs 141.36 crore in the financial year of 2019-20.
Shares of Easy Trip Planners Ltd were trading at Rs 426.85 on BSE on Tuesday, up 1.81 per cent from the previous close.
