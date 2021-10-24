EduTech startup HomeSkul launches afterschool e-learning App

-
Kerala-based EduTech startup HomeSkul has launched the first home-grown afterschool e-learning app which provides Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) -powered personalised learning experience for students.
Popular Malayalam actor and HomeSkul brand ambassador, Prithviraj, introduced the app at an event held here on Saturday.
The app makers said it comes with several unique features and is packed with high-quality content prepared by experienced faculty and subject experts for CBSE and state board students.
"Besides recorded classes, HomeSkul also runs live classes on a two-way interactive smart classroom platform using AR technology. The assisted learning feature of HomeSkul facilitates the easy clearing of doubts and questions during and after the live sessions," Home Skul said in a release.
The app also has an extensive e-library of study materials on all topics covered and is the first in the segment to introduce chapter-wise revision videos that would help students for last-minute preparation for exams, it said.
Jaganathan Ram, founder and CEO of HomeSkul, said the classes are handled by trained subject experts with more than a decade of teaching experience and not by presenters.
"Innovation in quality content, pedagogical approach and affordability are the key factors that make HomeSkul unique. We are providing rich content with concept building and reinforcement through real-life examples. Short notes, mind maps for preparing for examinations, interactive video classes that ensure student's attention in the class, chapter-wise revision videos are some of the unique features of HomeSkul," Ram said.
Launched in English and Malayalam, the app will soon add Hindi for students across the country. It also plans to include classes in more regional languages.
HomeSkul addresses the needs of students from 8th to 12th standard of CBSE apart from after school tutoring and coaching classes for competitive exams such as NEET and JEE.
HomeSkul COO Biji Kumar R, said the company was charging only less than 50 per cent of average fees of offline tuitions and thus have an edge over competitors.
"HomeSKul is aiming to reach 50,000 paid users by October 2022. We are aiming to become a unicorn company within three years with a strong presence in semi-urban and rural areas all over India in order to ensure affordable access to underserved communities," he said.
Meanwhile, Ananthu Sunil, Director of HomeSkul, said the App is designed to ensure the best quality of education and intelligently curated engaging educational content.
