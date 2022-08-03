JUST IN
Business Standard

Elon Musk's tech allies miffed about receiving subpoenas from Twitter

Elon Musk's wealthy high tech allies don't seem too happy about receiving subpoenas from Twitter as part of the company's legal battle with the Tesla CEO.

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk | Tesla

AP  |  San Francisco 

Musk, the chief executive officer of both Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, has dialed up his political bombast after lobbing a $44 billion bid to buy Twitter Inc. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Musk, the chief executive officer of both Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, has dialed up his political bombast after lobbing a $44 billion bid to buy Twitter Inc. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Elon Musk's wealthy high tech allies don't seem too happy about receiving subpoenas from Twitter as part of the company's legal battle with the Tesla CEO.

San Francisco-based Twitter is suing Musk in Delaware in an attempt to get him to complete his USD 44 billion acquisition of the social media company, a deal Musk is trying to get out of. According to a report from The Washington Post, Twitter's legal team on Monday asked for information about a host of tech investors and entrepreneurs connected to Musk in a wide-ranging subpoena. Twitter declined to comment.

According to the Post, the subpoena includes "extensive requests for communications, including 'checklists, timelines, presentations, decks, organisational calls, meetings, notes, recordings' related to the deal's financing.'"

Well-known venture capitalists included in the subpoena, according to the report, are Marc Andreessen, founder of VC firm Andreessen Horowitz; former Facebook exec and CEO of Social Capital Chamath Palihapitiya; and David Sacks, the founding chief operating officer of PayPal and current general partner at Craft Ventures.

Sacks posted Monday on Twitter that "news that I am being subpoenaed by Twitter's lawyers reminded me of this issue of Mad Magazine, I don't know why." He included a photo of the magazine's cover showing a hand raising a middle finger.

Joe Lonsdale, general partner at 8VC, called Twitter's subpoenas sent to "friends in the ecosystem" surrounding Musk, Andreessen and Sacks a "giant harassing fishing expedition."

"I have nothing to do with this aside from a few snarky comments, but got a "YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED" document notice," he tweeted on Monday.

Representatives for Sacks, Andreessen and Palihapitiya did not immediately respond to messages for comment on Tuesday. Lonsdale did not immediately respond to a message sent through LinkedIn.

First Published: Wed, August 03 2022. 06:51 IST

