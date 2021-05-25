Emami's net profit jumps over three-fold to Rs 87.73 cr in March quarter

firm Ltd on Tuesday reported over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 87.73 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 22.75 crore during the March quarter of the previous financial year.

Its revenue from operations in January-March 2021 jumped 37.2 per cent to Rs 730.76 crore as against Rs 532.68 crore in the year-ago period, said in a regulatory filing.

said building on improved demand scenario coupled with increased focus on healthcare and hygiene products, the company has consistently delivered broad-based growth across brands, channels and businesses during January-March 2021.

Emami Director Mohan Goenka said the company's domestic business grew by 44 per cent and international business by grew 28 per cent in the March 2021 quarter and "we continued to improve our sales and profitability quarter-on-quarter".

Emami Director Harsha V Agarwal said all major brands of the company grew over 30 per cent during the quarter with the healthcare range's performance leading the growth chart.

"With our focus on digitisation and evolved business strategies, we are confident of continuing the growth momentum in the long run despite the second wave of COVID-19," he added.

Shares of Emami Ltd on Tuesday declined 2.30 per cent to close at Rs 499.75 apiece on the BSE.

