Smartphone brand POCO registers 300% growth in India in Q1 2021

Smartphone brand POCO India on Monday said it has registered a massive 300 per cent growth in the first quarter (Q1 2021), becoming the fastest growing brand in the country.
The brand is now among the top 3 online smartphone players in the country in just 10 months.
"Our rise to the top 3 in the online smartphone space in just 10 months was a testimony of the love and trust we have received from our fans and consumers. This trust has helped us achieve yet another milestone by achieving the highest growth among the top 10 smartphone brands in the first quarter of 2021," said Anuj Sharma, Country Director, POCO India.
Last year, POCO X2 became the best-selling smartphone on Flipkart under the price segment of Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 in March within one month of its launch and POCO X3 was featured as one of the best phones under 20K segment.
POCO continued to cement its online position, driven by affordable models like POCO C3 and M3.
Launched in February this year, POCO M3 sold 500,000 units within 45 days of the launch, the company informed.
"As we continue to grow in the market, we aim to focus on delivering the best and compelling proposition, without compromising on the quality of the devices," said Sharma.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
