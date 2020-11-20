Essel Group sells cruise line to Sant Chatwal co as Covid hits business

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 outbreak hits Norway cruise ship, could spread along coast
Despite swelling Covid fears, domestic cruise liners wait for a smooth sail
Livestock ship carrying 42 crew missing off southern Japan, rescue underway
First Mediterranean cruise sets sail after virus tests from Italty
Essel Propack sinks 6% as nearly 24% equity changes hands via block deal
-
The Zee Group has exited its fledgeling cruise business and sold the cruise line brand Jalesh Cruises to Waterways Leisure for an undisclosed sum.
Zee was running the business under Zen Cruises, which in fact was the India's general sales agent for Jalesh Cruises of Mauritius, according to a statement.
Like hotels, airlines and cinemas, cruise shipping has also been shut since the coronavirus pandemic hit the world early February.
On top of that, the Zee group has been facing liquidity problems at some of the group entities.
Waterways Leisure is part of the US-based NRI Sant Chatwal-promoted Dreams Hotel Group.
The deal also includes the sale of Jalesh's entire digital interface and technology backend, the software developed for customer acquisition, and the database of customers, travel agents and partner network.
Waterways has also hired existing executives and employees of Zen and Jurgen Bailom will continue as the president & chief executive.
Vijay Kher, country head of Dream Hotel Group and the spokesperson for Waterways Leisure, said they are excited to capitalise on the Jalesh brand, which was India's first premium cruise brand.
The Zee Group in September 2018 announced its entry into the cruise business with a potential investment of USD 100 million. The shipping line made its maiden sail to Goa in April 2019.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU