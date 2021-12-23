Fintech startup mPokket plans to hire 1,500 people in 2022

Fintech startup mPokket will hire 1,500 people in 2022, amid a growing user base for its instant loan app that caters to college students and young working professionals, an official said on Thursday.

The Kolkata-based company recruited over 500 people across all functions between April and December 2021, taking the total number of employees to over 1,400, he said.

"The upcoming hiring will allow talented professionals from various domains to apply to one of India's fastest-growing fintech startups. The company will onboard 1,500 people and they will be included in technology and product development, data analytics, human resource, finance, and marketing," mPokket Founder and CEO Gaurav Jalan said.

Over 80 per cent of the recruits would be needed for operations, and the rest for corporate functions, he said.

With users spread across 19,000 pin code areas in the country, the startup had clocked credit disbursal worth Rs 1,200 crore in the 2020-21 fiscal year and the app has witnessed over 10 million downloads till date.

It also has offices in several cities such as Bangalore and Hyderabad.

The company offers instant loans, ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 30,000, after completing an initial KYC process.

The entire exercise is completed on the mobile application without any physical interface, the official said.

mPokket focuses on individuals who do not meet the eligibility criteria of traditional lenders and need loans to meet urgent requirements, he added.

