Flipkart says Big Billion Days will create 70,000 direct jobs in festivals

E-commerce giant said on Tuesday that it will help generate 70,000 direct and lakhs of indirect seasonal jobs through its Big Billion Days (BBD) festival shopping event.



The shopping event would create direct job opportunities across the Walmart-owned company’s supply chain, that includes delivery executives, pickers, packers and sorters.



There will also be additional indirect jobs created at Flipkart's seller partner locations and kiranas. This will be further supplemented by job creation in ancillary industries including vendor locations, and freight partners, as the entire ecosystem scales up for the The expansion and strengthening of the supply chain will help create a robust system enabling millions of new e-commerce users to shop online seamlessly as lakhs of ecosystem players gear up for the

"We are focused on creating impactful partnerships that offer great consumer experience while creating additional opportunities for progress of the entire ecosystem as it scales for the Big Billion Days (BBD),” said Amitesh Jha, senior vice-president, Ekart and Marketplace, “As a front runner in e-commerce, our training and investment in the workforce is widely recognised, and contributes to skill development and enhances employability. By generating and enabling our sellers to scale their businesses during this time, we're doing our part to drive growth in the industry and the economy."

The complexity and scale of 'Big Billion Days' require investments for capacity, storage, sorting, packaging, human resources, training and delivery, which helps generate additional during the The onboarding of more than 50,000 kiranas by for last-mile delivery will also create thousands of seasonal jobs to deliver millions of packages this festive season.





Flipkart is undertaking training programmes for its direct hires in various aspects of the supply chain through a mix of classroom and digital training, enhancing their understanding of supply chain management.



These include customer service, delivery, installation and safety and sanitisation measures along with the handling of hand-held devices, PoS Machines, scanners, various mobile applications and ERPs. The training during this period will help impart future-ready skills for the participating workforce, enabling career progression in the fast-growing e-commerce industry in India.

For lakhs of seller partners, MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) and artisans, who also start preparing for the festive season months in advance, Flipkart provides separate training in the area of warehouse management and packaging. The entire process of hiring and upskilling is being done following the government's National Skill Development Mission.

Flipkart said it has a tech-enabled robust supply chain, delivering millions of shipments across 100 per cent serviceable pin codes serving millions of consumers from Nangaon in Assam and Hadaspur in Maharashtra to Kannur in Kerala. Over the years, the company said that it has created millions of local job opportunities through its supply chain along with entrepreneurial and festive job opportunities across the country with The Big Billion Days.