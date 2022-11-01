Flipkart FY22 net loss widens to Rs 3,413 cr despite increase in revenues

-
ALSO READ
Walmart cuts 200 corporate jobs as weak demand, bloated inventory weigh
Walmart India FY22 loss widens to Rs 299 cr; revenue up 7% to Rs 5,350 cr
West Bengal HS result 2022 out on wbchse.nic.in: 88.44% pass; know details
Maharashtra board SSC Result 2022 out on mahresult.nic.in; get direct link
Walmart reportedly raising up to $3 bn for Flipkart to expand India biz
-
E-commerce major Flipkart India's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 3,413 crore in the financial year 2021-22 despite increase in revenues, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.
The Walmart group-owned firm had reported a net loss of Rs 2,445.6 crore in the previous financial year 2020-21.
On a standalone basis, Flipkart's net loss widened to Rs 3,404.3 crore during 2021-22 from Rs 2,444.8 crore in 2020-21.
Net total income both on standalone and consolidated basis increased by about 18 per cent to Rs 51,175.7 crore from Rs 43,349.1 crore in FY21.
The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported at Rs 54,580 crore, Tofler said.
The company acquired stake in 63Ideas Infolabs, which operates the Ninjacart brand, and 50 per cent stake in Childrenite Private during the year.
An email query sent to Flipkart elicited no immediate reply.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 19:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU