JUST IN
Max Healthcare net profit rises three-fold to Rs 457 crore in Sept quarter
UPL Ltd Q2 net profit up 25.19% on robust sales despite Ukraine impact
Whirlpool India Q2 profit down 88% to Rs 49 cr; revenue flat at Rs 1,611 cr
Tech Mahindra Q2 net down 4% YoY to Rs 1,285 cr on supply side pressure
Varun Beverages' profit up 53% to Rs 395.48 crore in Sept quarter
Adani Ports SEZ Sept quarter profit jumps 62% as cargo volumes surge
Honda Cars report 18% rise at 9,543 units in wholesales in October
Tech Mahindra Q2 consolidated PAT decline by 4% to Rs 1,285 crore
Tech Mahindra Q2 consolidated PAT declines by 4% to Rs 1,285 crore
Tata Motors' total sales in Q2 up 15.5% to 78,335 units in October
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Agritech startup Otipy appoints Rohit Sood as chief business officer
Uber says autorickshaw service 'under cloud' in Bengaluru, blames price cap
Business Standard

Flipkart FY22 net loss widens to Rs 3,413 cr despite increase in revenues

The Walmart group-owned firm had reported a net loss of Rs 2,445.6 crore in the previous financial year 2020-21

Topics
Flipkart | Flipkart-Walmart deal | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Flipkart
Flipkart

E-commerce major Flipkart India's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 3,413 crore in the financial year 2021-22 despite increase in revenues, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

The Walmart group-owned firm had reported a net loss of Rs 2,445.6 crore in the previous financial year 2020-21.

On a standalone basis, Flipkart's net loss widened to Rs 3,404.3 crore during 2021-22 from Rs 2,444.8 crore in 2020-21.

Net total income both on standalone and consolidated basis increased by about 18 per cent to Rs 51,175.7 crore from Rs 43,349.1 crore in FY21.

The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported at Rs 54,580 crore, Tofler said.

The company acquired stake in 63Ideas Infolabs, which operates the Ninjacart brand, and 50 per cent stake in Childrenite Private during the year.

An email query sent to Flipkart elicited no immediate reply.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Flipkart

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 19:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.