Flipkart in talks to buy Indian grocery chain Namdhari's Fresh: Report

-
ALSO READ
Walmart junks Morgan Stanley report, says unfazed by new e-commerce rules
Milkbasket raises Rs 20 crore funding from Sachin Bansal's BAC Aquisition
Twists and turns at Flipkart: Ananth Narayanan to continue as Myntra CEO
Myntra-Jabong merger to affect 10% of combined workforce; Narayanan to lead
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon in India to discuss strategy to take on Amazon
-
Walmart Inc-owned e-commerce firm Flipkart is in talks to buy Indian grocery chain Namdhari's Fresh, CNBC-TV18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
Namdhari's operates over 30 stores in the southern city of Bengaluru, and the acquisition will help Flipkart expand its food and grocery segment, the report added.
Both companies had held talks, one source familiar with the matter told Reuters, adding that it was not immediately clear if it would result in a deal.
A Flipkart spokesman said the company had no comments.
Walmart acquired about 77 percent of Flipkart for roughly $16 billion last year, beefing up the competition to Amazon.com Inc in the fast growing Indian e-commerce market.
Walmart and Namdhari's did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU