Flipkart may replace Binny Bansal as group CEO; Krishnamurthy in fray

Inc's unit is considering naming a new chief executive officer (CEO) at the group level in place of Binny Bansal, the Mint daily reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Chief Executive Officer is one of the leading candidates for the position, the newspaper said, citing sources.

is considering both internal and external candidates for the position of group CEO, the report added.

may name a new group CEO, partly because co-founder and current group CEO is not actively involved in daily operations, the paper reported, adding that will remain the chairman of the company.

Krishnamurthy was appointed as Flipkart's CEO in January 2017.

acquired about 77 percent of Flipkart in May, for nearly $16 billion in what was the U.S. retail giant's largest-ever deal and a move to take on arch rival Amazon in a key growth market.

Flipkart was not immediately available for comment.

Last week, Walmart moved several of its leaders to senior positions at the group level at Flipkart. It appointed a new chief financial officer, general counsel, chief ethics and compliance officer and group controller, according to an Economic Times report.