Flipkart plans expansion, bolsters logistics before festive sales

In the run-up to the festive season, e-commerce major is planning to expand its reach to tier-III cities across the country. The Walmart-owned online marketplace has massively expanded its reach of its pick-up operations in more than 800 additional cities and towns over the past six months.

The company has taken massive logistic operations to bring in thousands of new sellers, MSMEs, domestic manufacturers, and artisans into the e-commerce fold. According to the company, the expanded base is going to help more than 60,000 sellers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and Tripura.

The Reach Project by was initiated in February to rapidly scale up pick-up capabilities and to cater to seller requests in unserviceable areas of the country. In total, the new PIN code additions represent an about 40 per cent increase in serviceable cities across the country. In tier-III cities and towns, The Reach Project has increased operations in serviceable PIN codes by 50 per cent.

“Flipkart’s initiative to increase the number of serviceable PIN codes for pick-up is a reiteration of our commitment to democratise e-commerce and spread the benefits of our platform to sellers, MSMEs and artisans outside metro cities. We are working to empower more small-and-medium-size businesses, to bring their products to pan-Indian customers comprising 150 million,” Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Group, said. This festive season, the company said, would be the biggest ever for Flipkart and the ecosystem.

“We are making a concerted effort to ensure that MSMEs, sellers, rural entrepreneurs, artisans, and weavers are able to participate, capitalise, grow and prosper through the opportunities afforded by e-commerce and celebrate with the country as a whole,” he said.

According to reports, the company is planning to double its sales numbers during the festive season compared to last year. It is also considering hosting a slew of launches in the mobile phone, electronics, fashion and other segments.

The company has a registered customer base of over 150 million, offering over 80 million products across 80 plus categories. Together with Myntra and Jabong, which hold prominent positions in the online fashion market and PhonePe, it has one of the largest consumer bases among Indian e-commerce players.