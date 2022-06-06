FRL: NCLT to hear Amazon's plea opposing insolvency proceedings on June 10

-
ALSO READ
NCLT gives Future Retail time till May 12 to file reply on insolvency plea
NCLT allows Future Retail more time to file reply to insolvency plea
NCLT directs to initate insolvency proceedings against Andhra Cement
Bank of India moves NCLT against Future Retail, files insolvency plea
NCLT adjourns the insolvency plea against Future Retail to May 12
-
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will hear Amazon's petition opposing initiation of insolvency resolution proceedings against debt-ridden Future Retail Ltd on June 10.
A plea seeking initiation of insolvency resolution proceedings against FRL was filed by Bank of India (BoI), the lead banker in the consortium of lenders to the company.
On Monday, the Mumbai bench of the tribunal held a virtual hearing in the matter. BoI's petition is yet to be admitted.
Against this backdrop, the tribunal on Monday said it will hear Amazon's petition on June 10.
On May 12, Amazon had filed an intervention application under Section 65 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code that deals with provisions relating to penalty for fraudulent or malicious initiation of proceedings.
Amazon had opposed the insolvency application alleging that BoI had colluded with FRL and that any bankruptcy proceedings at this stage will compromise the e-commerce company's rights.
It was the third time that the NCLT, on Monday, decided to have another hearing before deciding on admitting BoI's petition against FRL.
At the virtual hearing, BoI counsel Ravi Kadam said the lender was planning to file an injunction to dismiss Amazon's petition on the grounds that it was not maintainable.
In April, BoI had moved the tribunal seeking to initiate insolvency resolution proceedings against FRL, which has defaulted on loan repayments.
FRL has defaulted on payment of Rs 5,322.32 crore to its lenders amid the ongoing litigations with Amazon and other related issues. Future Group's proposed deal with Reliance, which was opposed by Amazon, also fell through.
In March, the lender through a public notice claimed its charge over the assets of FRL and warned the public against dealing with assets of the Kishore Biyani-led Future group firm.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU