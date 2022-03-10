Future Consumer calls off joint venture with dairy firm Fonterra

-
ALSO READ
India's organised dairy industry to see 12% revenue growth in FY22: Report
Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday
Organised dairy players to gain from recent PLI scheme: Report
Dairy giant Amul to set up Rs 500 crore plant in Telangana
Assam govt partners with NDDB to set up Rs 2,000-cr dairy joint venture
-
Future Consumer, a part of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, on Thursday said it has decided to terminate a joint venture pact with New Zealand's dairy firm Fonterra.
The company's board at a meeting held today considered and approved the termination of joint venture arrangement with Fonterra (Europe) Cooperative, Future Consumer said in a regulatory filing.
The board has also approved the discontinuance of the business operations of the joint venture company -- Fonterra Future Dairy, subject to compliance with the applicable laws and obtaining of necessary consents and approvals as may be required, it added.
The companies had inked the joint venture agreement on August 8, 2018.
"Considering the impact of COVID-19 on the operations and performance of the JV company, it has been decided to terminate the joint venture arrangement," Future Consumer stated.
Upon the termination of the joint venture agreement, the JV firm will undertake the process of winding up the operations, subject to obtaining of necessary consent and approvals that may be required from statutory/ regulatory authorities, it added.
There is no material impact on the business of the company consequent to this termination, Future Consumer said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU