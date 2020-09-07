Future Lifestyle Fashions reports Rs 353 cr Q1 net loss over lower income

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Future Lifestyle Fashions on Monday reporteda consolidated net loss of Rs 352.95 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020 on account of lower income.

The company had a net profit of Rs 24.54 crore in April-June, 2019-20.

Total income in the quarter under reviewstood at Rs 96.38 crore. It wasRs 1,551.11 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Shares ofFuture Lifestyle Fashions were trading 5 per cent lowerat Rs 121.60 apiece on BSE.

First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 14:55 IST

