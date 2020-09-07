Future Lifestyle Fashions reports Rs 353 cr Q1 net loss over lower income

-
ALSO READ
Future Lifestyle Fashions hits 5% lower circuit on Q4 net loss of Rs 149 cr
Future Retail, Future Lifestyle: How Future Group stocks look on the charts
Trading strategy for RIL, Future Retail, Future Consumer, Future Lifestyle
Covid-19: Future Lifestyle seeks recast of payment to operational creditors
Amazon, Carlyle, Brookfield vie for Biyani's Future Supply Chain Solutions
-
Future Lifestyle Fashions on Monday reporteda consolidated net loss of Rs 352.95 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020 on account of lower income.
The company had a net profit of Rs 24.54 crore in April-June, 2019-20.
Total income in the quarter under reviewstood at Rs 96.38 crore. It wasRs 1,551.11 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Shares ofFuture Lifestyle Fashions were trading 5 per cent lowerat Rs 121.60 apiece on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU