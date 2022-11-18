Gautam Adani has no plans to set up family office overseas to manage wealth

-
Adani Group on Friday said the ports-to-energy conglomerate's Founder and Chairman Gautam Adani is not considering setting up a family office overseas to manage his wealth.
With a USD 58 billion addition to his personal wealth propelling him to the throne of Asia's richest and world's third wealthiest man, it was reported that Adani was looking at Dubai or New York as the base for the office.
"Neither Adani nor the Adani Family has any plan or is in consultations to open a family office overseas," the group said in a statement.
Adani has a net worth of USD 135 billion.
First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 19:07 IST
