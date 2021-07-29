JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Start-ups » News

Airtel Africa profit after tax zooms to $142 million in June quarter
Business Standard

GE Healthcare selects 6 Indian startups under 'Cohort 3' programme

Medical technology company GE Healthcare has selected six Indian startups under its 'Cohort 3' programme to help them build and scale up their technologies for their target market segments.

Topics
GE Healthcare | Indian start-ups | Healthcare sector

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hospitals, covid, patients, doctors, healthcare workers, nurses

Medical technology company GE Healthcare has selected six Indian startups under its 'Cohort 3' programme to help them build and scale up their technologies for their target market segments.

The selected startups 4basecare, Haystack Analytics, zMed Healthcare Technologies, Tricog, Aira Matrix and Qritive will spend six months with healthcare industry experts from within and outside GE on their product development.

"At the India Edison Accelerator, we collaborate with innovators to develop technologies that facilitate access while improving operational efficiency and clinical outcomes. We are excited to welcome six high-tech startups to our accelerator. Over the next six months, they will work alongside GE's healthcare engineers and scientists to make their healthcare solutions accessible to more communities around the world," GE Healthcare South Asia VP engineering Girish Raghavan said in the statement.

Before this, six healthtech startups, Aarogya AI, Brain Sight AI, InMed Prognostics, Onward Assist, Fluid AI and Wellthy Therapeutics that were part of The India Edison Accelerator's Cohort 2, graduated in June 2021.

"These companies continue to engage with the India Edison Accelerator in the areas of market expansion and technology," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, July 29 2021. 23:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.