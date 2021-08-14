Glenmark Pharma Q1 consolidated net profit up 21% at Rs 306 crore

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Glenmark Life Sciences prices its IPO between Rs 695-720 per share
Fitch affirms Glenmark Pharmaceuticals at BB with a stable outlook
Siemens posts multiple jump in PAT to Rs 162 crore for June quarter
TCS Q1 preview: Analysts see up to 36% YoY PAT rise; operating margin eyed
-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) increased by 21 per cent to Rs 306 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.
The Mumbai-based drug major had reported a PAT of Rs 254 crore in the April-June quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal.
The company's consolidated revenue rose to Rs 2,965 crore from Rs 2,345 crore in the Q1 of last fiscal.
"It was a landmark quarter for the company with positive momentum in all our key markets. Our commitment towards the fight against COVID-19 was reflected in FabiFlu becoming the number one brand in the India pharma market in April.
"We launched our first nebuliser, Arformoterol Inhalation solution from Monroe, US," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chairman and Managing Director Glenn Saldanha said in a statement.
The company has a strategic roadmap to grow consistently and profitably over the year, he added.
"We have a clear plan in place to reduce debt by enhancing free cash, prioritising over R&D investments and capital expenditure going forward," Saldanha noted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU