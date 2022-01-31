Godawari Power and Ispat Q3 net profit doubles to Rs 337 crore

-
ALSO READ
Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat gets Sebi's go-ahead to float Rs 700-cr IPO
Tata Steel interested in acquiring Vizag-based RINL: CEO T V Narendran
Tata Steel arm to buy govt stake in Neelachal Ispat for Rs 12,100 crore
Race for steel supremacy begins with disinvestment plans for three units
JSW Steel says group's combined output grows 28% to over 5 MT in Oct-Dec
-
Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd (GPIL) on Monday reported an over two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 336.87 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
In the year-ago quarter, the company's "net profit from ordinary activities after tax" stood at Rs 166.36 crore.
Total income from operations was at Rs 1,614.66 crore during October-December 2021-22 as against Rs 1,132.49 crore a year ago.
Expenses were at Rs 1,160.54 crore compared to Rs 856.94 crore in same period of 2020-21.
GPIL is the flagship company of Raipur-based Hira Group of Industries having dominant presence in the long product segment of the steel industry, mainly into mild steel wire.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU