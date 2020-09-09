Govt gives more time to companies to conduct annual general meetings

Providing more time to companies, the government has extended the timeline for conducting for financial year 2019-20 till December 31 amid the pandemic.

The corporate affairs ministry has asked Registrars of (RoCs) to issue orders in this regard without filing of formal application and payment of fee.

"Even applications already filed but not approved or rejected are also covered for this relief," an official release said on Tuesday.

The ministry is implementing the Act.

According to the release, a big relief has been given to around 12 lakh by extending the timeline for holding the (AGMs) till December 31 from September 30.

The relaxation is given in the wake of the pandemic.

There has been demand from various associations for extending the time to hold AGMs, the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)