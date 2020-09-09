JUST IN
Govt gives more time to companies to conduct annual general meetings

Providing more time to companies, the government has extended the timeline for conducting annual general meetings for financial year 2019-20 till December 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Providing more time to companies, the government has extended the timeline for conducting annual general meetings for financial year 2019-20 till December 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The corporate affairs ministry has asked Registrars of Companies (RoCs) to issue orders in this regard without filing of formal application and payment of fee.

"Even applications already filed but not approved or rejected are also covered for this relief," an official release said on Tuesday.

The ministry is implementing the Companies Act.

According to the release, a big relief has been given to around 12 lakh companies by extending the timeline for holding the annual general meetings (AGMs) till December 31 from September 30.

The relaxation is given in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

There has been demand from various associations for extending the time to hold AGMs, the release said.

First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 06:44 IST

