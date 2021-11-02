HCL Infosystems posts Rs 13.07-crore net profit for September quarter

-
-
IT company HCL Infosystems on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13.07 crore for the quarter ended September 2021.
The company had logged a net loss of Rs 83.71 crore in the corresponding period last year, HCL Infosystems said in a BSE filing.
Its consolidated revenue from operations during July-September 2021 stood at Rs 15.54 crore, compared with Rs 131.57 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
"During the quarter, the company continued to focus on initiatives like monetisation of properties and along with realisation of tax refunds to help in the reduction of debt and losses," HCL Infosystems Manager Raj Sachdeva said.
In the system integration and solution business, the company continued to focus on deliverables of existing projects and collection of receivables from customers, he added.
The systems integration and solutions business reported a revenue of Rs 14.89 crore.
The company said the exceptional non-recurring gain during this quarter was on account of profit on sale of properties of Rs 33.85 crore.
