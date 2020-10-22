HDFC Asset Management Q2 profit after tax falls 8% to Rs 338 crore

-
ALSO READ
HDFC Asset Management Company sees flat profit growth in march quarter
As AMC equity flows taper, investors urged to wait till situation improves
HDFC Asset Management Company sees 12% dip in PBT in June quarter
HDFC AMC: Regulatory changes another headache apart from slowing business
HDFC AMC's OFS fully subscribed, retail portion to be auctioned Thursday
-
HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Thursday reported a 8 per cent decline in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 338.06 crore for the three months ended September 30.
The company had posted a PAT of Rs 368.24 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC AMC said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.
Total income rose to Rs 569.95 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 549.07 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
The company's average asset under management (AAUM) stood at Rs 3.75 lakh crore as of September 30, 2020 as against Rs 3.76 lakh crore on September 30, 2019.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU