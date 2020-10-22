HDFC Asset Management Q2 profit after tax falls 8% to Rs 338 crore

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Thursday reported a 8 per cent decline in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 338.06 crore for the three months ended September 30.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 368.24 crore in the year-ago period, said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Total income rose to Rs 569.95 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 549.07 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The company's average asset under management (AAUM) stood at Rs 3.75 lakh crore as of September 30, 2020 as against Rs 3.76 lakh crore on September 30, 2019.

