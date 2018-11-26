HDFC to raise Rs 85 bn by issuing bonds to shore up long-term capital needs

Mortgage lender will raise up to Rs 85 billion by issuing bonds on a private placement basis to shore up long-term capital needs.

The secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with an issue size of Rs 5 billion and option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 85 billion are to be allotted Thursday on a private placement basis, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

"The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the Corporation. The proceeds of the present issue would be utilised for financing/refinancing the housing finance business requirements of the Corporation," HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

HDFC said only those persons who are specifically addressed through a communication are eligible to apply for the debentures.

"No other persons can apply," it added.

The securities, with a tenor of 10 years, bear coupon rate of 9 per cent per annum.

