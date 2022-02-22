Hero MotoCorp joins hands with BPCL to set up charging infra for 2W EVs

Two-wheeler major on Tuesday said it has joined hands with Ltd (BPCL) to set up charging infrastructure for two-wheeled (EVs) across the country.

Last year, had announced that it is converting 7,000 conventional retail outlets into energy stations providing multiple fuelling options, which will include EV charging facility also, in the medium to long term.

As part of the collaboration, the two entities will first establish a substantial charging infrastructure at the existing nationwide energy station network. Subsequently, they may broaden the collaboration to develop more synergies within the EV ecosystem and adjacent business verticals, thereby enabling prospects throughout the customer life cycle.

In the first phase, charging stations will be set up across nine cities starting with Delhi and Bengaluru.

The network will be then expanded across the country with the aim to establish a high density of charging stations.

"The partnership with BPCL, which is already at the forefront of customer energy solutions, will be beneficial for both the EV segment and customers. This collaboration will also unlock opportunities for asset allocation and expansion in the future," Chairman and CEO said in a statement.

In addition to developing world-class and tech-driven sustainable emerging mobility solutions, the company is also making significant efforts towards building a robust EV ecosystem and offering the most advanced services to customers, he added.

Chairman and Managing Director Arun Kumar Singh said India's personal mobility is primarily driven by two-wheelers who form the largest part of the valued customer base.

"Our alliance with Hero MotoCorp, global leader in the two-wheeler industry and with a fine penchant for innovation, is therefore a strategic step towards ushering in an era of best-in-class EV charging solutions for our customers in our energy stations and an exciting future of innovative solutions in the EV sector," he stated.

said it will soon commence the infrastructure development in the two cities.

Each charging station will feature multiple charging points, including DC and AC chargers, and will be available for use to all two-wheeled EVs, it added.

The entire user charging experience will be controlled by a Hero MotoCorp Mobile-App and will be a cashless transaction model, the company stated.

