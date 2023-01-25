Hero MotoCorp starts deliveries of e-scooter VIDA in Delhi; aims expansion

The country's largest two wheeler maker on Wednesday said it has commenced deliveries of its electric scooter VIDA V1 in Delhi after having started the process in Bengaluru and Jaipur.

The company said it is planning rapid expansion of its sales and charging network across multiple cities coinciding with the start of the sales process.

"We have completed the first phase of our plan with commencement of deliveries in all three cities...Our next target is to expand our sales and charging network in India and global markets," Head Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU) Swadesh Srivastava said in a regulatory filing.

had launched VIDA V1 in October last year in two variants Pro and Plus. VIDA V1 competes with the likes of OLA S1 Pro, Ather 450X and TVS iQube.

