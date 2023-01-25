Hero MotoCorp starts deliveries of e-scooter VIDA in Delhi; aims expansion

-
ALSO READ
Hero MotoCorp opens first VIDA experience centre; commences test rides
Hero MotoCorp forays into electric segment; drives in VIDA V1 e-scooter
Hero MotoCorp commences delivery of electric scooter VIDA V1 in Jaipur
Hero MotoCorp commences VIDA V1 electric scooter deliveries in Bengaluru
Hero MotoCorp to enter EV segment, will launch 1st model under Vida brand
-
The country's largest two wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it has commenced deliveries of its electric scooter VIDA V1 in Delhi after having started the process in Bengaluru and Jaipur.
The company said it is planning rapid expansion of its sales and charging network across multiple cities coinciding with the start of the sales process.
"We have completed the first phase of our plan with commencement of deliveries in all three cities...Our next target is to expand our sales and charging network in India and global markets," Hero MotoCorp Head Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU) Swadesh Srivastava said in a regulatory filing.
Hero MotoCorp had launched VIDA V1 in October last year in two variants Pro and Plus. VIDA V1 competes with the likes of OLA S1 Pro, Ather 450X and TVS iQube.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 15:35 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU