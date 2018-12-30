Hero MotoCorp tops best selling two-wheeler list in Nov; 4 models in top 10

Hero MotoCorp maintained its leadership position in the domestic two-wheeler segment in November, with four of its models making it to the top ten selling list.

Two models each from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company also featured among the top selling two-wheelers last month.

According to data compiled by the Society of Indian Manufacturers (SIAM), Hero MotoCorp's Splendor was the best selling model last month. It sold 2,25,536 units in November as against 2,25,737 units a year ago.

Rival HMSI's popular scooter Activa stood at the second position with sales of 2,18,212 units. It had secured first position in November 2017 with sales of 2,26,046 units.

Hero MotoCorp's HF Deluxe stood at the third spot with sale of 1,68,839 units.

TVS Motor's XL Super moped secured the fourth position with sale of 74,590 units. It was at the sixth position in November 2017 with sales of 69,888 units.

Hero MotoCorp's Passion bike came in fifth with sales of 74,396 units.

HMSI's CB Shine bike was the sixth best selling model in November with sale of 70,803 units.

It was followed by Bajaj Pulsar at seventh position with 69,579 units sold. The model did not feature in the top ten list in November 2017.

TVS Motor's scooter model Jupiter took the eighth position with sale of 69,391 units while Hero MotoCorp's 125-cc bike Glamour was at the ninth spot with 63,416 units.

Bajaj Auto's commuter bike Platina rounded off the two-wheeler top ten list in November with sale of 62,555 units.