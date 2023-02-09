JUST IN
Piramal Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 90 crore in Q3
Japan's Nissan reports 55% jump in profits as chip shortages decline
MRF December-quarter consolidated net profit rises 17% to Rs 174.83 crore
Adani Wilmar Q3 net rises 16% to Rs 246.16 cr on back of margin expansion
Escorts Kubota posts 6% YoY decline in Dec quarter profit to Rs 180 crore
Adani Power Q3 profit falls 96% YoY to Rs 9 cr; revenue rises 45%
India's Escorts Kubota posts 7.5% drop in Q3 profit on higher input costs
Adani Power reports 96% decline in profits, cites high coal import costs
Shree Cements posts 44% fall in Dec-quarter profit on high fuel costs
Finance cost weighs on India Inc's earnings in Q3; operating profit dips
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Twitter facing internal, external issues, to be up by night: Elon Musk
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Hindalco PAT drops 63% in December quarter on elevated input costs

Hindalco Industries posted a 62.9 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 1,362 crore mainly due to elevated input costs, unfavourable macros and inflationary impacts

Topics
Hindalco Industries | Q3 results | Markets

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hindalco PAT drops 63% in December quarter on elevated input costs

Hindalco Industries, the Aditya Birla Group metals flagship, on Thursday posted a 62.9 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 1,362 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 mainly due to elevated input costs, unfavourable macros and inflationary impacts.

The company had posted consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 3,675 crore in the year-ago period, Hindalco said in a regulatory filing.

"Consolidated PAT in Q3 FY23 was at Rs 1,362 crore compared to Rs 3,675 crore in Q3 FY22, a decline of 63 per cent YoY (Year-on-Year)," the company said in a statement.

However, the revenue from operations in the third quarter increased to Rs 53,151 crore, over Rs 50,272 crore a year ago, the filing said.

"Though the India aluminium upstream business EBITDA came under pressure from the surge in input costs and lower realisations, this was partially offset by higher volumes. The India aluminium downstream business segment delivered a higher EBITDA YoY, due to higher volumes and better pricing," Hindalco Industries Managing Director Satish Pai said.

The company's copper business registered a 40 per cent growth in EBITDA driven by higher volumes and better realisations, supported by a robust domestic demand, he said.

Novelis witnessed unprecedented inflationary pressures, unfavourable foreign exchange rates and lower shipments; this was partially offset by higher pricing and a favourable product mix.

"Despite the hits of this quarter due to external factors, we believe the long-term story remains positive backed by our strong balance sheet and resilient business model," he added.

The revenue from the copper business was Rs 10,309 crore during the quarter, up one per cent Y-o-Y due to higher volumes in the third quarter of FY23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hindalco Industries

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 15:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.