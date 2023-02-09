JUST IN
MRF December-quarter consolidated net profit rises 17% to Rs 174.83 crore
Adani Wilmar Q3 net rises 16% to Rs 246.16 cr on back of margin expansion
Escorts Kubota posts 6% YoY decline in Dec quarter profit to Rs 180 crore
Adani Power Q3 profit falls 96% YoY to Rs 9 cr; revenue rises 45%
India's Escorts Kubota posts 7.5% drop in Q3 profit on higher input costs
Adani Power reports 96% decline in profits, cites high coal import costs
Shree Cements posts 44% fall in Dec-quarter profit on high fuel costs
Finance cost weighs on India Inc's earnings in Q3; operating profit dips
Adani-owned NDTV's profit more than halves for Q3 on advertising drop
Sobha Ltd Q3 profit halves as land purchase costs surge, expenses up 51.7%
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Steel firm AM/NS India's EBITDA drops 62.75% to $162 mn in Dec quarter
icon-arrow-left
Piramal Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 90 crore in Q3
Business Standard

Japan's Nissan reports 55% jump in profits as chip shortages decline

Nissan reported a 55% jump in October-December profit Thursday, as the Japanese automaker seeks to embark on a less bumpy journey with its French alliance partner Renault

Topics
Japan | Nissan | automobile industry

AP  |  Tokyo 

Nissan
Photo: Shutterstock

Nissan reported a 55% jump in October-December profit Thursday, as the Japanese automaker seeks to embark on a less bumpy journey with its French alliance partner Renault.

Profit for the quarter at Yokohama-based Nissan Motor Co. totaled 50.6 billion yen ($386 million), up from 32.7 billion yen the previous year.

Quarterly sales surged 29% to 2.8 trillion yen ($21 billion), as a shortage of computer chips that has slammed the world's automakers gradually eased, according to Nissan.

The crunch was caused by COVID-19-related lockdowns and other restrictions, which hindered Nissan's ability to deliver vehicles to customers.

Some buyers were waiting for a year for their Z sportscar or Ariya sport utility vehicle, said Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta.

We really don't want our customers to wait this long, he told reporters.

The rising cost of raw materials, inflation pressures and volatile currency exchange rates have added to the risks for the auto industry, including Nissan.

Nissan, which makes the Leaf electric car and Infiniti luxury models, now expects to sell 8% fewer vehicles for the full fiscal year through March than previously projected, at 3.4 million vehicles, because of the semiconductor supply shortages and the impact from the spread of coronavirus infections in China.

Chief Executive Makoto Uchida acknowledged the quarter had been extremely challenging, while expressing optimism for the future.

The new models we introduced in each market have been very well received by customers, he said.

Earlier this week, Nissan, with Renault and smaller Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi Motors, announced how they were redefining their mutual relationship.

The boards of both companies approved equalizing the stake each automaker holds in the other to 15%, bringing a better balance to the alliance, according to an announcement in London.

Renault Group, in which the government of France is the top shareholder, has owned 43.4% of Nissan, while Nissan owned 15% of Renault.

The automakers also vowed to cooperate in markets worldwide, including India and Latin America, while Nissan said it will invest up to 15% in Ampere, Renault's electric vehicle and software entity in Europe.

Nissan has been eager to put behind it the 2018 arrest of Carlos Ghosn, a once-superstar executive who was sent in by Renault to save Nissan from bankruptcy in 1999, and successfully turned it around.

Ghosn, who jumped bail and is now in Lebanon, says he is innocent of financial misconduct charges. The scandal has highlighted disgruntlement at Nissan over what was viewed by some as Ghosn's grip on power and monetary privileges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Japan

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 15:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.