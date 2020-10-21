Hindustan Copper board to consider raising funds by issue of shares via QIP

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Copper board defers decisions of proposals due to less time
Phoenix Mills to raise Rs 1,200 cr via qualified institutional placement
Hindustan Copper enters long-term deal to supply concentrate to Hindalco
Equity fund raising rises 88% to $32.7 bn in first 9 months of 2020
UCO Bank approves raising Rs 3,000 cr in FY21, awaits shareholders nod
-
Hindustan Copper on Wednesday said its board will next week consider raising funds by issue of shares via qualified institutional placement (QIP).
This will be to the extent of 15 per cent of existing paid up equity capital, the state-owned company said in a filing to BSE.
The board meeting, which is scheduled on October 29, will also consider and recommend seeking approval of shareholders for "the overall borrowing limit of Rs 2,500 crore for all types of borrowings/ loans including bonds," it added.
The board will also consider recommending to the mines ministry to modify object clause of the QIP from expansion/capex plan to general corporate purpose including ongoing expansion/ capex plan, the filing said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU