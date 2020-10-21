JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Early bird results show unlocking gains, net profit of 104 firms rises 9.8%
Business Standard

Hindustan Copper board to consider raising funds by issue of shares via QIP

This will be to the extent of 15 per cent of existing paid up equity capital, the state-owned company said in a filing to BSE

Topics
Hindustan Copper | QIP | Fundraising

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hindustan Copper Limited's Indian Copper Complex, Jharkhand
The board will also consider recommending to the mines ministry to modify object clause of the QIP from expansion/capex plan to general corporate purpose including ongoing expansion/ capex plan, the filing said

Hindustan Copper on Wednesday said its board will next week consider raising funds by issue of shares via qualified institutional placement (QIP).

This will be to the extent of 15 per cent of existing paid up equity capital, the state-owned company said in a filing to BSE.

The board meeting, which is scheduled on October 29, will also consider and recommend seeking approval of shareholders for "the overall borrowing limit of Rs 2,500 crore for all types of borrowings/ loans including bonds," it added.

The board will also consider recommending to the mines ministry to modify object clause of the QIP from expansion/capex plan to general corporate purpose including ongoing expansion/ capex plan, the filing said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, October 21 2020. 20:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.