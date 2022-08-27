Housing.com to invest Rs 40 crore on TV, digital advertising campaign

-
ALSO READ
Sale of online space for advertisement to attract 18% GST, says AAR
ASCI is working on a set of guidelines for edtech sector: Subhash Kamath
Affordable segment's share in housing sales falls to 43% in 2021: Report
Controlling the hard sell
Four police personnel injured in naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
-
Realty portal Housing.com will invest Rs 40 crore in one year on a TV and digital advertising campaign, as it seeks to increase user base at its platform and simplify buy-sale and renting journey of consumers.
"We have launched our new ad campaign that captures the ethos on which Housing.com has been built -- to facilitate the search and discovery for everyone till they find their perfect home," said Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, PropTiger.com and Makaan.com.
Housing.com seeks to provide consumers maximum options so that they don't have to settle for anything less than perfect, he added.
The company would invest about Rs 40 crore on this campaign over the next 12 months, Agarwala said.
The ad campaign will be run on TV, digital and OTT platforms, Housing.com said, adding that the target is to reach over 100 million impressions.
Australian proptech firm REA Group, which owns three portals in India including Housing.com, has invested nearly 300 million Australian dollars in the country in the last five years, and will infuse more funds to establish itself as a "clear" market leader, its Global CEO Owen Wilson had told PTI in May.
Since October last year, the customer traffic on Housing.com was highest and the number stood at around 16.5 million in March and was around 2 million more than its nearest competitor, Agarwala had said in May.
REA Group had in December 2020 acquired a controlling stake in Elara Technologies which owns three Indian real estate portals -- Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com -- and renamed Elara as REA India.
Founded in 2012 and acquired by REA India in 2017, Housing.com is one of the leading full stack proptech platforms for homeowners/home seekers, landlords, developers and real estate brokers.
It offers listings for new homes, resale homes, rentals, plots, commercial spaces and co-living spaces in India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sat, August 27 2022. 19:40 IST