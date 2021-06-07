Hyatt Regency Mumbai suspends operations due to lack of funds

-
Hyatt Regency Mumbai has suspended its operations in Mumbai as its owner Asian Hotels (West) Ltd has not been able to finance the hotel.
Sunjae Sharma, Vice President & Country Head - India, Hyatt said: "As a result of no funds forthcoming from Asian Hotels (West) Ltd, the owner of Hyatt Regency Mumbai, to sustain the operations of the hotel, a decision has been taken to temporarily suspend all operations for Hyatt Regency Mumbai. The hotel will remain closed until further notice."
The Country Head also said that future reservations through Hyatt booking channels will remain temporarily unavailable.
Sharma, however, said that Hyatt is working with the hotel's owner to resolve the situation.
"At Hyatt, our guests and colleagues are a top priority, and we are working closely with the hotel's owner to resolve this situation."
Informing the hotel staff of the suspension of operations, Hardip Marwah, the General Manager of Hyatt Regency Mumbai said that in notice on Monday morning that no funds are coming in from the owner to enable payment of salaries or to support the operations of the hotel.
