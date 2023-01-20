JUST IN
Layoff season continues: Wipro fires 452 freshers on performance grounds
Had toyed merging with Satyam a year before it went bust: Anand Mahindra
Multilateral bodies must join hands to deal with future outbreaks: SII CEO
US Crypto lending firm Genesis files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Google cuts add to tech wipeout that has claimed over 100,000 jobs
Sodhi's exit from Amul shows chronic problem between management and board
Jio's Q3 profit rises 28% on higher revenue and lower finance cost
NCLT directs lenders to maintain status quo on Reliance Capital matter
Airbus to win 235 single-aisle jet orders under Air India relaunch -sources
Bajaj Auto's electric Chetak to roll out in Europe by early 2024
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Layoff season continues: Wipro fires 452 freshers on performance grounds
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

ICC falls prey to online scam, loses close to $2.5 million: Report

The incident of phishing, which originated in the USA, took place last year, ESPNCricinfo reported

Topics
ICC | online frauds | financial scams

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

cyber security, cyber attacks, cybersecurity, data, privacy, hackers, hacking
A BEC scam is a form of phishing where companies and individuals are tricked and convinced into making wire transfers

The ICC has allegedly lost close to USD 2.5 million after becoming a victim of cyber crime, according to a report.

The incident of phishing, which originated in the USA, took place last year, ESPNCricinfo reported.

"The route used by fraudsters to commit the financial scam was Business E-mail Compromise (BEC), also known as e-mail account compromise, which the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) describes as 'one of the most financially damaging online crimes'," the report stated.

An investigation is underway as the ICC, which is not commenting on the matter, reported the incident to law enforcement agency in the US.

How the scam took place is not yet known.

"It is not yet known what route exactly the fraudsters took to get the money transferred from the ICC account - whether they had got in touch directly with someone at the head office in Dubai, or had targeted an ICC vendor or consultant.

"It is also not confirmed whether the transaction was done in one single payment or there were multiple wire transfers."

Phishing is an attempt by cybercriminals posing as legitimate institutions, usually via email, to obtain sensitive information from targeted individuals. It is one of the most common scams happening around the world.

A BEC scam is a form of phishing where companies and individuals are tricked and convinced into making wire transfers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ICC

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 23:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.