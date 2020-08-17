ICICI Securities enables Indian customers to invest in US capital markets

on Monday said it has joined hands with Interactive Brokers LLC to offer its customers a facility to invest in the US markets through a complete digital experience from onboarding to trading.

Interactive Brokers Group is a 42-year-old, US-based Nasdaq-listed online brokerage, while is a subsidiary of ICICI Bank.

The alliance will enable ICICI Securities' more than 4.8 million clients to diversify their investments outside of the Indian market and access multi-asset investment opportunities through Interactive Brokers' trading platform.

Domestic investors can now trade in US markets across stocks, exchange traded funds (ETFs) and fixed income products, said in a statement.

There is no minimum ticket size and US markets even allow fractional ownership of shares, so even small retail investors can build a portfolio effectively, it added.

Investing in a matured and well-regulated market like the US provides exposure to well-known and well tracked international We feel it is the right time to offer such a facility for our customers and are happy to join hands with Interactive Brokers," said Vijay Chandok, MD and CEO, ICICI Securities.

"Together we will make investing in the US markets almost as seamless as it is investing in the domestic markets. The complete investment journey, right from account opening, broking, portfolio monitoring and statements will be offered seamlessly and digitally. Based on investor demand, the facility could be extended to other markets as well in the future," he added.

Ankit Shah, director of Interactive Brokers' Indian entity said many Indians have interest in investing in outside of India and in brands that they use every day. Indian investors will now be able to utilize Interactive Brokers' platform and execution capability to make it happen.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)